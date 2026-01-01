Jessica Higgins' 20 years in media began in broadcast TV as a traffic coordinator and sales assistant. From there, she moved into a national sales role at Spectrum Reach, working with tier-1 automotive and major retail groups. Her appreciation for watching small and regional businesses grow through advertising then took her to the local side as an account executive.

Listening to her clients’ needs and challenges and delivering results through multimedia campaigns built trust and many long-standing relationships. As media continued to evolve, Jessica narrowed her focus to OTT and digital marketing for ESPN and all things sports. Making the move to ABC and WEWS was easy, as Scripps offers a full array of TV, digital, national and local content, plus lots of sports.

Asking questions, listening, thinking creatively and boldly, continuing to learn and always keeping the client's best interests first are the values she applies to every conversation. She also loves a deep dive into analytics, research and explaining how and why digital products do what they do. If she weren’t working in sales, training and teaching would be her next career of choice. Or maybe owning a wine bar.

While her husband, Scott, coaches, Jess spends most of her time cheering on their kids, Luke, 17, and Lola, 9, in many sports. She also enjoys walking her dog, Sloopy, practicing yoga and visiting local restaurants and shops.