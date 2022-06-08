Jif peanut butter recall expands to include candy and snacks

The Jif peanut butter recall issued in late May prompted by an investigation into a salmonella outbreak has widened to include various products made with the affected product.

On May 20, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a voluntary nationwide recall of Jif’s creamy, crunch, natural and reduced-fat peanut butter products. This recall focused on jars of peanut butter sold in stores across the country.

Now, the FDA has expanded its recall to include products made with Jif peanut butter, such as baked goods, candies and other snack items.

Adobe

In an updated recall alert, the FDA notified consumers that in addition to the original recall from Jif manufacturer J.M. Smucker Company, other companies are now pulling products off the shelves because they could contain the contaminated peanut butter.

On June 6, Taharka Brothers Ice Cream recalled its peanut butter cup flavor out of an abundance of caution because it may include contaminated peanut butter.

“Affected Peanut Butter Cup ice cream was distributed between 03/01/2022 and 05/28/2022 to Maryland and [Washington] DC area through grocery stores, scoop shops, restaurants and direct-to-consumer delivery,” the FDA wrote in a statement. “No illnesses or health-related complaints in connection with this recall have been reported to Taharka Brothers to date. However, there is an ongoing outbreak associated with the consumption of Jif peanut butter.”

Many other companies have also voluntarily recalled peanut butter-associated foods, according to the FDA, including — but not limited to — the following:

Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc.: Rich’s milk chocolate mini and giant layered peanut butter cups.

Albertsons: Various food products including mini peanut butter cream pie, apple slices with peanut butter, chocolate peanut butter cups and trail mixes.

Del Monte: Fresh fruit and vegetable products with peanut butter dip with “best if used by” date on or before May 30, 2022.

A G Specialty Foods: Various food packs such as The Goods Snack Pack, We BE PB & Jammin’ Snack Box and prepackaged peanut butter and jelly sandwiches sold in stores located in Oregon and Washington state.

Giant Eagle Supermarkets: Various bakery goods sold through May 28 at three Pennsylvania supermarkets.

Walmart and Fudgeamentals: Chocolate fudge trays, peanut butter fudge bites, tiger bars and more.

Wawa: Apple & Peanut Butter Dippers and 16-ounce Jif creamy peanut butter recalled from all Wawa stores.

This FDA recall page has a full listing of the recalled peanut butter-associated products.

So far, 16 people have reported salmonella-related illnesses, with two consumers requiring hospitalization.

If you still have any of these food items in your home, the FDA is urging customers to discard the products immediately. If you have questions about the items being recalled, you can call the customer support numbers for the specific brand that sells the product in question.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.