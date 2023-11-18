Joe Burrow out for remainder of season due to wrist injury

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said he felt his wrist "pop" when he talked about his season-ending injury.

Burrow tore a ligament in his wrist during the Bengals' Thursday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Burrow said he didn't realize what the injury was and intended to tape it up and continue playing at first. He said the injury happened when he fell after a hit from Ravens defensive end Jadaveon Clowney, which he didn't even realize until he saw the film.

On the next play, Burrow threw a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon and said he "felt it pop." He was visibly in pain and went to the blue medical tent as soon as he got off the field. When he returned to the sideline, he attempted to throw the ball but was not able to.

Burrow said it's likely he'll have surgery.

Burrow said this is "nothing new" for him, but said it's "obviously disappointing."

The QB has been riddled with injuries in his career. This season he's been dealing with a calf strain that impacted him for multiple games. During the 2020-2021 season, Burrow tore his ACL and MCL, which ended his season then.

"(I've) been through it before, just gotta grind it out," Burrow said.

Burrow said he plans to treat the injury like anything else, saying "that's all you can do."

In Burrow's absence, backup QB Jake Browning will start for the Bengals. Browning finished out the second half of the Bengals-Ravens game Thursday.

"Jake's gonna play great ... he's gonna continue to get better and better," Burrow said.

Burrow's wrist was notably covered in some sort of sleeve or brace when the Bengals arrived in Baltimore Wednesday. Burrow said he was simply wearing a compression sleeve on his wrist — something he's said he's done multiple times before.

The video sparked concern that Burrow may have been injured before the Ravens game but wasn't listed on the team's injury report. ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted that the NFL is investigating the Bengals as to whether or not they failed to disclose an injury to Burrow before the game.





This story was originally published by Molly Schramm and Taylor Weiter at Scripps News Cincinnati.

