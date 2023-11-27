The KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5-quart stand mixer is just $259 for Cyber Monday

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Cyber Monday deals run the gamut on savings from flatscreen TVs to children’s toys, the day is sure to bring discounts on everything from big-ticket items to stocking stuffers. Today, Walmart is dishing out a huge steal on a trustworthy, best-selling appliance: KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $259.

$259 (was $400) at Walmart

Stand mixers are the workhorse of the kitchen, and the KitchenAid is the creme de la creme of small appliances. This KitchenAid mixer features 10 speeds ranging from gentle dough kneading to a fast churn for creating handmade whipping cream.

While this mixer comes with everything you need to get started, you can add more than 10 hub-powered attachments to help you get even more creative in the kitchen. It comes with a dishwasher-safe stainless steel bowl with a handle to help you keep your grip and it’s easy to add ingredients as you go, thanks to its tilt-head design.

Originally listed for $399.99, today, you can save $141 on the KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in four colors — dried rose, empire red, mineral water blue and silver — at Walmart. All you need to do is click “add to cart.”

Why A Stand Mixer Can Be Your Kitchen Bestie

Whether you’re baking for an army of family members or just for yourself, stand mixers allow for hands-free baking and prepping, making life in the kitchen quicker and easier than ever. Stand mixers let you mix and knead dough without even getting your hands messy.

This mixer will let you grind meat, whip up pastry dough or make ice cream from scratch. Stand mixers can handle larger batches and heavier doughs because they are bigger and more powerful than hand mixers. With options for a greater variety of mixing speeds, stand mixers let you get started on a batch while you are prepping something else.

Add Kitchen Appeal

From classic red stand mixers and stainless steel to colorful options that complement your kitchen’s color palette, these mixers look great on countertops without taking up too much space. This particular KitchenAid model measures 11.25 by 8.70 by 13.90 inches. It can be helpful to know that it comes with a full-year warranty offered by a third-party seller.

