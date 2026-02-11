DIY yogurt, honey and spirulina face mask for Valentine’s self-care night

For many, Valentine’s Day is a time to show yourself a little love.
Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, recommends a DIY face mask made with yogurt, honey and blue spirulina.
She says the glow-boosting blend can gently exfoliate, hydrate and nourish the skin, making it perfect for a relaxing night in.
DIY Face Mask
Ingredients
- Yogurt - about 1/2 cup
- Honey - raw, unfiltered, 1 tbsp
- Blue Spirulina - 2 capsules
Instructions
- Mix all ingredients together.
- Do a test area to assess for any adverse reaction or allergy. I recommend letting the mask sit on the text area for at least 15 minutes.
- Use the mask mixture immediately.
BONUS RECIPE: Mocha Mocktail
- 2 oz chilled espresso or strong coffee (caffeine optional)
- 2 oz milk of choice
- 1 tsp cocoa powder
- ¼ tsp vanilla
- Optional sweetener to taste
- Ice
Instructions
- Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker
- Shake until frothy
- Strain out the ice while pouring into a cocoa rimmed glass