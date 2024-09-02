Spirit Halloween to open a record number of locations this fall

If you're looking for a Spirit Halloween store this fall, chances are you won't have to go far. The company announced that it plans to open a record 1,525 locations across the U.S. and Canada this year.

As of last week, over 1,100 of its seasonal locations had opened with the rest opening by the end of September. In the meantime, the company said it plans to hire 50,000 seasonal workers during the fall.

The chain of stores has been known to move into abandoned storefronts once held by major retailers. Inside, stores are full of Halloween-themed decorations, costumes and candy.

Last year, the company celebrated its 40th anniversary after temporarily opening 1,500 locations.

Spirit Halloween plans to have locations in all 50 states this fall.

"The Halloween fandom continues to grow, and our incredible team works year-round to create an unparalleled and unique in-store experience that will engage customers all season long," said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween. "Visiting a Spirit Halloween store is more than just a shopping trip - it's entertainment, it's tradition, it's creating moments and memories with family and friends that bring the magic of Halloween to life, and we are thrilled to welcome fans back to the show."

Halloween Spirit's expansion comes as Americans continue to spend more on the holiday. In 2023, the National Retail Federation estimates that the U.S. spent $12.2 billion on the holiday, which is up from $8.8 billion in 2019. Costumes alone constituted $4.1 billion of total spending in 2023.