Watch Now
LifestyleTravel

Actions

Best U.S. cities to travel to with your dog

Certain cities stand out for the number of dog-friendly hotels, restaurants, beaches, bars and vet offices in the area.
dog vacation
Canva
A dog with luggage and travel gear is ready for vacation.
dog vacation
Posted at 9:16 AM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 09:16:32-04

Dog parents know the worst part of a vacation is leaving their pooch behind.

But some cities in the U.S. make it much easier than others to travel with your dog.

Based on certain factors — like dog-friendly hotels, bars, restaurants, beaches, and number of vet offices in the area — USA Today and Blueprint developed a ranking of the best places to visit with your dog.

It found that the top dog-friendly destination in the country is Flagstaff, Arizona.

Flagstaff had the highest concentration of dog-friendly accommodations among all cities in the rankings. The city offers 56 dog-friendly accommodations per 100,000 people.

For comparison, the second-best dog-friendly city, San Luis Obispo, California, offers 32 dog-friendly accommodations per 100,000 people.

A dog sits by the pool with sunglasses on.
A dog sitting poolside is ready to catch some rays with sunglasses and a beach bag in tow.

Flagstaff earned a perfect score in the rankings, with 132 dog-friendly trails, 382 vet offices, 39 dog-friendly restaurants, 12 dog-friendly beaches and six dog-friendly bars per 100,000 people.

The state with the most dog-friendly destinations was California.

Three California cities made the top 10 most dog-friendly destinations.

In addition to San Luis Obispo, that also includes Santa Barbara and San Diego.

But the city in the U.S. with the most dog-friendly restaurants can be found on the other side of the country.

Key West, Florida, had the most dog-friendly eateries of all cities analyzed in the rankings, with 122 per 100,000 residents.

Other cities that made the top 10 include Austin, Texas; Portland, Oregon; Naples, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; and Denver.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through