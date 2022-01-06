A delivery 50 years in the making: Florida family tracks down owner of package postmarked in 1971

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A Lake Worth Beach family received a delivery 50 years in the making.

Earlier this week, the Russo family found two strange packages outside their door.

"We found two parcels on the outside of our door," Stephanie Russo said. "At first, I didn't pay much attention because we've had plenty of packages delivered in the last month."

When the family opened the packages, they found two psychedelic posters inside. But the Russos had no idea who sent them.

"So, upon examining the packages, the first thing I noticed was the postmark, which was March of 1971," Stephanie Russo said.

The two posters were supposed to have been delivered 50 years ago.

Russo did some digging on the previous owners of her home. That's how she found John Feigert, who today lives just outside of Atlanta.

Feigert said he was 13 years old when he lived in the house. He said his father was known to write companies and request marketing materials.

"Audubon calendars with advertising stuff, and so on and so forth. So, pretty cool," he said.

Feigert thinks the posters were simply misplaced.

"I think recently, obviously, somebody found it and I think they knew," Feigert said. "They saw the date and I think they thought, 'I got to send this on.'"

Russo received two posters. She has decided to give one to Feigert and keep one for herself.

This story was originally published by Todd Wilson on Scripps station WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida.