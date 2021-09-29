Watch
Trick-or-treating dates and times for cities across Northeast Ohio

File animation of children in costumes trick-or-treating.
Posted at 5:57 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 18:18:18-04

Halloween is almost here, which means trick-or-treating is right around the corner.

According to information from each individual city and township listed below, these are the dates and times for trick-or-treating across the area:

Akron: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Alliance: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Ashland: Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.

Auburn: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Aurora: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Avon: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Avon Lake: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Barberton: Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m.

Bay Village: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Bellville: Oct. 28 from 5-8 p.m.

Brecksville: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Brunswick: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Canton Township: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.

Chardon: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Cleveland: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Cleveland Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Coventry Township: Oct. 31 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls: Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

Cuyahoga Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Eastlake: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Euclid: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Fairview Park: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Glenwillow: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Hartville: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.

Hudson: Oct. 31 from 6-8 pm.

Huron: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Jackson Township: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.

Kirtland: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Lake Township: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.

Lakewood: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Louisville: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.

Macedonia: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Maple Heights: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Massillon: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.

Medina: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Mentor: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Mentor-on-the-Lake: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Middlefield: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Minerva: Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Mogadore: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Navarre: Oct. 28 from 6-7:30 p.m.

New Philadelphia: Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

North Canton: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.

North Olmsted: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

North Ridgeville: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

North Royalton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Norton: Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m.

Norwalk: Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m.

Oberlin: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Olmsted Falls: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Painesville: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Parma: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Perry Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Plain Township: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.

Port Clinton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Richmond Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Rocky River: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Sagamore Hills: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Sandusky: Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Sheffield Township: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Sheffield Village: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Solon: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Strongsville: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Tallmadge: Oct. 28 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Tuscarawas Township: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.

Vermilion: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Wadsworth: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Wellington: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.

Westlake: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Wickliffe: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Willoughby: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Willoughby Hills: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

If your city is missing from this list, email courtney.shaw@wews.com with the information.

