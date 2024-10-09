Watch Now
PHOTOS: Best Halloween decorations in Northeast Ohio in 2024

We asked News 5 viewers who had the best Halloween decorations in Northeast Ohio, and here's who they said.

If you have an awesome display, email a picture and information to webstaff@wews.com.

4100 block of West 219th Street in Fairview ParkMichael Rostocil
400 block of Knollwood Avenue in TallmadgeJoe Lohr
L'Ermitage Street in StowDebbie Fulton
Whitewood Road in BrecksvilleKathy Dobrowolski
West 137th Street in ClevelandRay Fetterman
