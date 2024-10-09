PHOTOS: Best Halloween decorations in Northeast Ohio in 2024
We asked News 5 viewers who had the best Halloween decorations in Northeast Ohio, and here's who they said.
If you have an awesome display, email a picture and information to webstaff@wews.com.
4100 block of West 219th Street in Fairview ParkPhoto by: Michael Rostocil 400 block of Knollwood Avenue in TallmadgePhoto by: Joe Lohr L'Ermitage Street in StowPhoto by: Debbie Fulton Whitewood Road in BrecksvillePhoto by: Kathy Dobrowolski West 137th Street in ClevelandPhoto by: Ray Fetterman