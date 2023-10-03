Things to do this fall in Northeast Ohio

Fall is here, and it's a season with plenty to do before the cold winter arrives and everyone locks themselves inside.

Here is a list of fun things you could do this fall:

Check out a Haunted House

News 5's spookiest digital producer, Drew Scofield, put together a list of the best haunted houses in Northeast Ohio.

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now The Museum of Shadows, which supposedly houses some of the world's most haunted objects, is seen on March 1, 2022 in downtown Omaha, Neb.

Don't just take our word for it; five of the attractions in our guide have been selected as part of the scariest places across the country to visit this Halloween by the Haunted Attraction Association (HAA), which, yes, is an organization that exists.

Pumpkin patches

Not a fan of scary things? Check out one of the local pumpkin patches.

2 of the best places to get a pumpkin in Northeast Ohio in 2023

We've asked News 5 viewers where the best place to get a pumpkin is, and here's what they said.

Fall Festivals

With the help of Ohio Festivals, News 5 has created a comprehensive list of all the major festivals happening in Northeast Ohio this fall.