Things to do this fall in Northeast Ohio

Fall is here, and it's a season with plenty to do before the cold winter arrives and everyone locks themselves inside.
Here is a list of fun things you could do this fall:
Check out a Haunted House
News 5's spookiest digital producer, Drew Scofield, put together a list of the best haunted houses in Northeast Ohio.
Don't just take our word for it; five of the attractions in our guide have been selected as part of the scariest places across the country to visit this Halloween by the Haunted Attraction Association (HAA), which, yes, is an organization that exists.
Pumpkin patches
Not a fan of scary things? Check out one of the local pumpkin patches.
We've asked News 5 viewers where the best place to get a pumpkin is, and here's what they said.
Fall Festivals
With the help of Ohio Festivals, News 5 has created a comprehensive list of all the major festivals happening in Northeast Ohio this fall.