Your 2025 list for the best pumpkin patches in Northeast Ohio

Pumpkin spice, falling leaves, bonfires, football and more. Fall has arrived in Northeast Ohio, and News 5 is breaking down the best places to embrace the season.

Geauga County

Patterson Fruit Farm

Starting on Sept. 13, Patterson Fruit Farm will be kicking off its Family Fun Fest. They will have a giant straw pile, slides, pedal tractors, tire swings, a corn maze, a sandbox, wagon rides and more. Click here for more information.

Holmes County

Hershberger's Farm

On Oct. 3 and 17, the farm will be hosting a late night event. You can take a hay ride to the pumpkin patch to pick out your perfect pumpkin this spooky season. For more information, click here.

Lorain County

Red Wagon Farm

This isn't your typical farm. Red Wagon has an ice cream shop, a bakery and a tap room. Click here for more information.

Grobe Fruit Farm

For over 100 years, this family-owned business has been selling produce to Northeast Ohio residents. You can find them at a market in Elyria and LaGrange. For more information, click here.

Portage County

Dussel Farm

Get ready for the Pumpkin Festival! The farm has something fun for everyone. Click here for more information.

Summit County

Szalay's Farm and Market

Get ready to spend your fall on the farm. Make sure you check out their challenging corn maze. Click here for more information.

Wayne County

Stoney Creek Farm

Every Saturday and Sunday starting Sept. 14, you can take a hayride to the pumpkin patch to pick out your perfect pumpkin. The farm will be open from 10 a.m. until dusk. Click here for more information.

Ramseyer Farms

Take the littles to check out the "trifficult" Bluey maze. You can also pick out a pumpkin, take a hayride and more during your visit. Click here for more information.

If your patch is the best, email a photo and information to Courtney Shaw at Courtney.Shaw@wews.com.