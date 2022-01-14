Cleveland Pierogi Week kicks off Feb. 28, runs through March 6

CLEVELAND — If there was a food week made for Cleveland, it’s Cleveland Pierogi Week. For seven days, participating restaurants will pay homage to the unofficial food of Cleveland.

Restaurants will create their own spin on the classic dumpling filled with a sweet or savory filling.

From Feb. 28 through March 6, pierogi lovers can enjoy three pierogi for $7 at the following restaurants:

49th Street Tavern

All Saints Public House

Astoria

Dick and Alice

Juxebox

Market Garden

Nano Brew

Nora’s Public House

Rood

Rowley Inn

Teamz Restaurant and Bar

The Wild Goose

Tony K’s

Take your pierogi course to the next level with a Market Garden beer for $12. Some locations, like Jukebox, are offering vegan options.

Click here for details on the pierogi each restaurant will offer.

