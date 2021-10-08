National Pierogi Day 2021: Where to eat the best pierogi in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — If there was a holiday made for Cleveland, it's National Pierogi Day. Pierogi are to Cleveland what pizza is to New York City. It just works, not to mention there are dozens of places around the city to pick up these delicious stuffed dumplings.

Here are several places to get your pierogi fix and celebrates this unofficial Cleveland holiday:

1. Rudy’s Strudel

5580 Ridge Road in Parma

Located in the polish hub of Parma, Rudy's Strudel is famous for their Fat Tuesday sweet treats known as Paczki. But they also crank out a variety of flavors of pierogi.

Lidia Trempe, the owner of Rudy’s Strudel, calls pierogi the unofficial food of Cleveland.

“It is my absolute privilege and honor to provide handmade pierogi with our family recipes to the fine people of Cleveland, Ohio. Being referred to as the Pierogi queen of Parma is always quite the honor,” she said.

On National Pierogi Day on Friday, Oct. 8, Rudy’s will feature a variety of flavors and polka music. The winning special feature will be the “Dawg Pound Chili” pierogi that come in a “Baker Mayfield Dozen,” made up of 13 pieces, in honor of the Browns.

The celebration continues Saturday, Oct. 9 with a pierogi party to celebrate the national day and the one-year anniversary of the Current Year record store. The celebration will include a pierogi trivia festival, polka beats and more.

Rudy's Strudel.

2. Pierogies of Cleveland

4131 W. Streetsboro Road, Richfield

If there was a national day that celebrated as a holiday made specifically for Cleveland— it’s Pierogi Day.

At Pierogies of Cleveland, the makers of the beloved pierogi pride themselves on using fresh quality ingredients, including fresh farm potatoes, just like grandma would.

Photo courtesy of Pierogies of Cleveland. Pierogies of Cleveland homemade pierogi.

At its Richfield location only, Pierogies of Cleveland will feature hot specials including six potatoes and cheddar pierogi for $7.49, with an option to add a whole sausage for $4.99 or sausage bites and sauerkraut for $4.99.

From Oct. 4 through Oct. 8, you can win pierogi for an entire year, meaning two free packs of pierogi every month. You just have to make a purchase at any location, fill out a ballot and enter to win.

Photo courtesy of Pierogies of Cleveland. Pierogies of Cleveland homemade pierogi.

“Can't wait to see our customers and celebrate National Pierogi Day,” said Jennifer, of Pierogies of Cleveland.

3. Pizza 216

401 Euclid Avenue

Home to the Pierogi Pie pizza. It’s a culinary creation that brings two staple foods together. Made up of whipped mashed potatoes, ricotta, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, green onions and sour cream, this pizza will have your taste buds doing the polka dance.

John Lis | Pizza 216. The Pierogi Pizza.

Johnny Lis, owner of Pizza 216, said he wanted to pay homage to his Polish background, so when he opened up the Cleveland pizza restaurant, he got creative and put pierogi on pizza.

He said his busia and dziadzia (Polish grandma and grandpa) came from Poland and pierogi were a staple at the holidays.

“I had to do right by them. Although I could never make them as well as her we decided to get creative and out it on a pizza!" he said.

John Lis | Pizza 216. The Pierogi Pizza.

4. Pierogi Palace

West Side Market: Stand E-5

Willoughby: 36495 Vine Street, Unit H.

It's a spot in the West Side Market offering breakfast stuffed pierogi. Offering more than 30 flavors, this stand is sure to not disappoint. Crab, plum, Szechuan chicken and Reuben are just a few of the choices offered here. Get there early to snag your pierogi. Vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free selections are also available to order.

Photo courtesy of Pierogi Palace of Cleveland.

5. Prosperity Social Club

1109 Starkweather Ave., Cleveland

Located in Tremont, Prosperity Social Club offers Eastern European classics done right. One of them is the farmhouse cheese pierogi—served with three traditional dry ricotta cheese pierogi, sauteed onions and sour cream. The restaurant will also be offering “loaded pierogis,” which will come with four pierogi topped with smoke cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, onion frizzles and a side of bacon aioli.

