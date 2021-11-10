Melissa Khoury, owner of Cleveland's sausage shop Saucisson, featured in 'O Magazine'

CLEVELAND — Melissa Khoury, a female entrepreneur who made her mark in the meat industry as co-owner of Slavic Village’s sausage shop Saucisson, has garnered national attention from Oprah Winfrey.

The popular Cleveland butcher shop located on Fleet Avenue was featured in this month’s issue of "O Magazine" in a list that included other chefs of high caliber, including Carla Hall from ABC's "The Chew."

"We are over the moon to be featured in this months issue of O magazine. That's right, your favorite butcher shop is featured in @oprah magazine!! So.. you get a sausage, you get a sausage, and you get a sausage!" the butcher shop wrote on Facebook.

Khoury opened the shop with her friend Penny Barend in 2017. Opening Saucisson was several years in the making, a goal they achieved after selling their cured meats and raw cuts at local farmers markets throughout Cleveland

It all started one day in September 2013 when Khoury quit her job as a chef and convinced Barend to leave sunny California and move to cold, snowy Cleveland. By the end of that year, they made their first sale.

"We were both in a place where we loved what we were doing, but not necessarily loving where we were at," Khoury said. "My thought was if I failed at this [opening a business], I could always go back to cooking. There is absolutely no reason why I can't just try this," they told News 5 in a 2017 interview.

Find The Lady Butchers at 5324 Fleet Avenue Cleveland, Ohio 44105 (216)-303-9062 or on Twitter @iHeartSwine.

RELATED: The Lady Butchers of Cleveland open Saucisson in Slavic Village

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.