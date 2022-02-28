The best fish fries in Northeast Ohio, 2022 edition

EUCLID, Ohio — The lenten season has arrived, which means Friday fish fries are here.

News 5 asked viewers to tell us where the best fish fries are in Northeast Ohio, and here's what they had to say:

Cuyahoga County

Ss. Robert & William Catholic Parish in Euclid hold their fish fries every Friday, starting on Ash Wednesday. The fries take place in the church's gym from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. They are located at 367 East 260th Street in Euclid. For more information, click here.

St Charles PTU holds their takeout-only fish fry every Friday starting on March 4. Dinners are $13 and under with your choice of two fried fish, three baked fish, 12 shrimp, or six pierogi. They are located at 7107 Wilber Avenue in Parma. For more information, click here.

All Yours Truly locations in Northeast Ohio will be taking part in "Fryday." For $12, you can get a lightly battered filet of cod with coleslaw and cottage fries or red skins. For more information, click here.

St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church hosts their fish fry every Friday during Lent until April 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. Dinner starts as low as $11. The church is located at 7700 Hoertz Road in Parma. For more information, click here.

Sokol Greater Cleveland Bohemian National Hall will host a fish fry with live music on March 4 and March 11. Fish dinners cost $12 and include tater tots, coleslaw, dessert and coffee. They are located at 4939 Broadway Avenue in Cleveland. For more information, click here.

Church of the Assumption not only has fish every Friday during Lent but also sells homemade pierogi. Their menu includes cod, crab cakes, shrimp, homemade haluski and four kinds of pierogi. They are located at 9183 Broadview Road in Broadview Heights. For more information, click here.

St. John Bosco Church will be hosting their fish fries every Friday from March 4 until April 15 from 4-7:30 p.m. They offer multiple dinner options including Alaskan Pollack hand-dipped in beer batter or broiled, potato and cheese pierogi are homemade, Bruno’s Famous eggplant lasagna, and manicotti. They are located at 6480 Pearl Road in Parma Heights. For more information, call 440-886-3500.

Donauschwaben's German American Cultural Center kicks off their annual fish fry on Feb. 25 and it runs until April 15. Dinner options include baked or fried fish, fried shrimp or chicken tenders include baked or french fried potato, and your choice of coleslaw or applesauce. They are located at 7370 Columbia Road in Olmsted Falls. For more information, click here.

Lakewood Masonic Temple will be hosting their 8th annual Lenten Fish Fry every Friday from March 4 until April 15. You can get two pieces of beer-battered fish, one side dish, cole slaw, a roll and a can of soda for $15. They are located at 15300 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood. For more information, call 216-551-7700.

EDWINS Butcher Shop hosts dine-in and carryout fish fries every Friday starting on March 4. You can get fish and chips for $11.99 or shrimp and chips for $10.99. They are located at 13024 Buckeye Road in Cleveland. For more information, click here.

St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church hosts fish fries every Friday from March 4 until April 8 from 4:30-7 p.m. For $15 you can get either fish or pierogi with french fries, cabbage and noodles, mac and cheese, apple sauce, cole slaw, and a roll. They are located at 3434 George Avenue in Parma. For more information, click here.

St. Albert the Great will be hosting their fish fry every Friday during March from 4-7 p.m. You can choose between fried beer-battered cod, baked cod, hand-breaded fried perch, and pierogi dinners. They are located at 6667 Wallings Road in North Royalton. For more information, click here.

St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral hosts their fish fry every Friday from March 4 until April 15 from 4-7 p.m. For $12, you can get fried cod, french fries, coleslaw, homemade soup, and bread. They are located at 6306 Broadview Road in Parma. For more information, click here.

Prosperity Social Club hosts their fish fry every Friday from March 4 until April 15 from 11 a.m. until midnight. Fish options start as low as $10. They are located at 1109 Starkweather Avenue in Cleveland. For more information, click here.

Ukrainian American Youth Association hosts their fish fries every Friday from March 4 until April 15 from 4-7 p.m. You can choose between a fried cod dinner, baked cod dinner, pierogi or shrimp. They are located at 7425 Pleasant Valley Road in Parma. For more information, call 440-843-9234.

Rustic Grill at StoneWater hosts their fish fry every Friday until April 15 from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Their dinner options include beer-battered cod, Lake Erie perch sliders and a fish fry cocktail with varying prices. They are located at One Club Drive in Highland Heights. For more information, click here.

St. Leo the Great hosts their fish fry every Friday until April 8 from 4:30-7 p.m. Dinners are $9. They are located at 4940 Broadview Road in Cleveland. For more information, click here.

Betts Restaurant starts their fish fry season on Ash Wednesday and then hosts them every Friday until April 15. Their fish fries are from 11 a.m. until close. They are located at 2000 East 9th Street in Cleveland. For more information, click here.

Lake County

Willoughby-Elks Lodge #18 has plenty of choices for you to eat during lent, including walleye dinners for $15, three or four-piece perch dinners starting at $12, two or three seafood cake dinners starting at $12, and a perch and shrimp combination for $12. Meals are available for dine-in or carryout from 5:30-8 p.m. They are located at 38860 Mentor Avenue in Willoughby. For more information, click here.

St. Gabriel will be hosting their 22nd annual fish fry every Friday from March 4 until April 8. This year the church will only accept pre-paid online reservations for dine-in and take-out service. They are located at 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road in Concord Township. For more information, click here.

Ridgewood Kitchen offers a plethora of options including haddock, lobster rolls, lobster mac and cheese, poke nachos, coconut shrimp, seafood alfredo, Tuscan salmon, truffle fries, pizza and more. Their fish fry costs $16.95 or $11.95 if you go before 4 p.m. They are located at 9853 Johnnycake Ridge Road in Concord. For more information, click here.

Lorain County

St. Thomas's the Apostle Church holds a fish fry every Friday until April 8. Their fish fry is from 4-7 p.m. They are located at 719 Harris Road in Sheffield Lake. To place a carryout order, call 440-949-8491.

Medina County

Saint Ambrose Catholic Parish kicks off their fish fry season on Ash Wednesday and hosts them every Friday until April 15 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. You can dine in or carry out. They are located at 929 Pearl Road in Brunswick. For more information, click here.

Stark County

St. George Cathedral will host their fish fry every Friday until April 8. Their fish fries are carryout only and all orders must be placed before noon Friday and be picked up between 4:30-6:30 p.m. They are located at 123 44th Street NE in Canton. For more information, click here.

Summit County

Bob’s Hamburg holds their fish fry every Friday during Lent from 4-8 p.m. They offer plenty of options including clam chowder, crab cakes, fried white fish, shrimp, fish sandwiches and more. They are located at 1351 East Avenue in Akron. For more information, call 330-253-2627.

