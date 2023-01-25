Ohio State University launches online tool to assess cancer and heart disease risk

The Ohio State University has developed an online tool that allows individuals to assess their risk for developing cancer or heart disease.

The 'Family Health Risk Calculator' takes into account both personal and family health history. According to Ohio State Professor Kevin Sweet, 10% of all cancers are based on hereditary risk.

"There isn't always a family history because sometimes a family history might be masked," Sweet said. "Let's say...an individual is diagnosed with breast cancer. Well, maybe there's a lot of men in the family. So, the men aren't developing that particular type of cancer, but men can still be carrying the risk factors, the genetic risk factors for hereditary breast cancer."

To learn more about the Family Health Risk Calculator and assess your own risk, visit the website at familyhealthriskcalculator.osumc.edu.

