Give a bit of Cleveland this holiday with our 2021 local gift guide

CLEVELAND — If there's one thing Clevelanders know how to do, it's celebrate the holidays. And thanks to initiatives like Small Business Saturdays, the holidays have become a great time to support local businesses while discovering some truly unique and delighting gifts for your loved ones. In that spirit, here is our Cleveland holiday gift guide, featuring a few fantastic locally-made and sold items.

Of course, there are hundreds of local shops with thousands of amazing items perfect for everyone on your shopping list, so this gift guide is by no means comprehensive. But if you're looking for some yuletide inspiration as you begin your holiday shopping, check out some of what Northeast Ohio has to offer.

Without further ado:

Jeff Suntala Watercolors 2022 Cleveland Watercolor Calendar

Gift: 2022 Cleveland Watercolor Calendar

From: Jeff Suntala Watercolors

Price: $20

Where to buy: https://suntalawatercolors.com/product/2022-plein-air-cleveland-calendar/

While calendars are often the least-inspired and most-stuffed-in-the-closet gifts out there, no doubt anyone who receives this locally-printed calendar featuring watercolors of some beautiful views of Cleveland will display it proudly.

Western Reserve Distillers The Cleveland Margarita Kit

Gift: The Cleveland Margarita Kit

From: Western Reserve Distillery

Price: $47.75

Where to buy: https://www.westernreservedistillers.com/

The Cleveland Margarita Kit includes a bottle of Western Reserve Distillery’s award-winning organic blanco agave spirit, made in Lakewood with 100% Organic Blue Weber Agave from Jalisco, Mexico. The kit also comes with Pope’s Orange Vanilla Syrup, made in Cleveland, and limes – everything you need to whip up the drink everyone will be drinking at the holiday party.

Old Brooklyn Cheese Company Three mustard gift set from Old Brooklyn Cheese Company

Gift: Mustard Gift Set

From: Old Brooklyn Cheese Company

Price: $55

Where to buy: https://oldbrooklyncheesecompany.com/

A new offering this year from the Old Brooklyn Cheese Company is a mustard gift set, which includes three of the company’s delicious mustards or mostardas and a ceramic mustard pot created by local ceramicist Karen Sacco at Three Bears Pottery to display these delicious and award-winning condiments in style.

CLE Clothing Company Left: Two holiday sweaters offered by CLE Clothing Company, Right: Three wooden Christmas ornaments from CLE Clothing Company.

Gift: Wood Cleveland Christmas Ornament

From: CLE Clothing Company

Price: $12

Where to buy: https://cleclothingco.myshopify.com/collections/holiday-gift-guide

It wouldn’t be a Cleveland gift guide without something from the universally popular CLE Clothing Co., and while most Clevelanders on your list probably have (and may be wearing) a favorite from them, can they hang it from a Christmas tree? These three ornament designs are laser-engraved on wood and made locally in Northeast Ohio.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland A chunk of the moon collected by Alan Bean on Nov. 20, 1969 is on long-term loan from NASA at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

Gift: Cleveland Museum of Natural History Annual Membership

From: Cleveland Museum of Natural History

Price: $70

Where to buy: https://www.cmnh.org/join-support/become-a-member

There are 100 years’ worth of discoveries to be made at the CMNH — which also houses No. 6 on our list of the 100 Hidden Gems of Cleveland — from the pre-historic dinosaur hall to the stellar planetarium, as well as a wide variety of traveling exhibits and other programs. Annual membership grants free general admission, discounted parking, members-only previews, two guest passes, reciprocal admission to over 250 science centers and museums around the country, and many more benefits.

Fear's Confections The four-piece Cleveland chocolate gift set.

Gift: Four-piece chocolate gift box

From: Fear’s Confections

Price: $10

Where to buy: https://fearsconfections.com/specialty-gift-sets

Whether you go for the Cleveland gift box, featuring one of Fear’s Cleveland Bars, or the very on-brand Krampus gift box, these gift boxes are perfect for the chocolate lover on your list. The Lakewood-based confectioner specializes in geek candies and chocolates, with everything from Star Wars to Doctor Who to Game of Thrones, and even a full-size white and dark chocolate chess set.

Cleveland Recycles / Heights Arts Cleveland wine bags made from recycled materials

Gift: Wine Bags by Cleveland Recycles

From: Heights Arts

Price: $15

Where to buy: https://heightsarts.square.site/product/-wine-bags-by-cleveland-recycles/970

Show your Cleveland pride and environmental awareness by giving reclaimed materials fashioned into wine totes by Laura Jackson and Cleveland Recycles, which creates durable, fashionable items quality fabrics and materials to reduce waste pollution. Heights Arts’ holiday store features wall-to-wall gifts from talented Cleveland artists, with proceeds benefiting the makers and the many programs provided by Heights Arts.

Elizabeth's Bookshop and Writing Centre The "Take Care" curated book and item gift set.

Gift: Curated book and product gift set

From: Elizabeth’s of Akron Bookshop

Price: $50 - $125

Where to buy: https://www.elizabethsofakronshop.com/gift-sets

These thoughtfully curated gift sets each include as assortment of must-reads for 2021, and products by regional artists from Northeast Ohio. The “Take Care” set, for example, includes a hardcover copy of “After the Rain: Gentle Reminder for Healing, Courage and Self-Love” by Alexandra Elle and an aromatherapy pillow. The locally-owned bookstore has a number of cool gift sets to meet your holiday shopping needs and budget.

