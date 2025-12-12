Helping wishes come true with a chance to win a house

Do you want to make a difference in a child's life this holiday season while also getting a chance to win a new home?

Well, we are teaming up again with Make-A-Wish and the Home Builders Association's charity partners to raffle a beautiful custom home in Summit County.

This year, it's a nearly 3,000-square-foot ranch in Richfield.

The home features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, an attached three-car garage, and even a dog-washing station!

We spoke to Make-A-Wish Vice President of Major Gifts, Keri Haibach, about the ways you could make a difference in a child's life.

"We have very imaginative wish kids that we work with. Most of them are either a wish to be, a wish to go a wish to have. So all kids of wishes," Haibach said.

Proceeds from the raffle will benefit Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, while also funding the Pre-Apprenticeship Certificate Training (PACT) Program through Build Trades.

Raffle tickets are on sale now for $100, and the winner will be drawn on Christmas Eve.

Home Tours:



Sat., Nov. 15 to Sun., Dec 21. Wednesdays – Sundays only. Noon – 5 p.m.

The house is located at 4243 Brecksville Road in Richfield, Ohio. Petros Homes built it.

Click here to buy tickets.