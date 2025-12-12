Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
LifestyleHolidays

Actions

Helping wishes come true with a chance to win a house

Do you want to make a difference in a child's life this holiday season while also getting a chance to win a new home?
Helping wishes come true with a chance to win a house
Posted

Do you want to make a difference in a child's life this holiday season while also getting a chance to win a new home?

Well, we are teaming up again with Make-A-Wish and the Home Builders Association's charity partners to raffle a beautiful custom home in Summit County.

This year, it's a nearly 3,000-square-foot ranch in Richfield.

The home features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, an attached three-car garage, and even a dog-washing station!

We spoke to Make-A-Wish Vice President of Major Gifts, Keri Haibach, about the ways you could make a difference in a child's life.

"We have very imaginative wish kids that we work with. Most of them are either a wish to be, a wish to go a wish to have. So all kids of wishes," Haibach said.

Proceeds from the raffle will benefit Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, while also funding the Pre-Apprenticeship Certificate Training (PACT) Program through Build Trades.

Raffle tickets are on sale now for $100, and the winner will be drawn on Christmas Eve.

Home Tours:

  • Sat., Nov. 15 to Sun., Dec 21. Wednesdays – Sundays only. Noon – 5 p.m.

The house is located at 4243 Brecksville Road in Richfield, Ohio. Petros Homes built it.

Click here to buy tickets.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.