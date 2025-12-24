Here's who won the 'A Home for the Holidays' raffle

One lucky Northeast Ohioan just got a big holiday gift.

Congratulations to Yvonne Y. from Uniontown for winning the “A Home for the Holidays” raffle!

For the sixth year, the Home Builders Association’s Charitable & Education Foundation and the Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana Chapter have teamed up to create an opportunity for one lucky person to win a new $850,000 home in Richfield, Ohio, or a cash prize.

The home is a 2,662-square-foot ranch that features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a three-car attached garage, ceilings ranging from 9 to 14 feet, and a dog-washing station.

Ticket proceeds benefited Make-A-Wish (OKI) and the HBA’s Charitable and Education Foundation (Build Trades). The foundation funds the Pre-Apprenticeship Certificate Training (PACT) Program, approved by the State of Ohio for construction curriculum, currently offered at Mayfield, Willoughby, Eastlake, Westlake and Benedictine High schools.