Magic of Lights helps those ready to move past Thanksgiving embrace holly jolly festivities

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — When you ask people from Northeast Ohio when the holiday season starts, you'll get very different answers.

For some, like Ritu Jain Viswanath, she's ready to deck the halls as soon as she can.

"If it were up to me we’d be celebrating Christmas all year long," Jain Viswanath said. "It’s a battle, my husband is basically a Grinch so it’s always like trying to fight. I try to put the Christmas stuff out like right around Halloween."

For others, like her husband, getting through Thanksgiving is a must.

"I stick to Thanksgiving for the start, for setting up that tree, yeah," Rue Viswanath said. "The night after Thanksgiving, the night of Thanksgiving."

The Viswanath's compromised though and after a day celebrating Thanksgiving with family took the kids and loved ones out to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds to see some holiday lights at Magic of Lights.

Magic of Lights opened Wednesday and on Thanksgiving Day was open for families to drive through and enjoy the festivities. So for Tony Ballachino, the operations manager, the holiday season is in full swing.

"Yes, this is the start of Christmas to me, start of Christmas for us. Of course we all celebrated Thanksgiving with our families this morning but as you can see I think people are transitioning," Ballachino said. "I've been listening to Christmas music now for two weeks so we started setting up the first week of November and that’s really when I started getting into the spirit."

Ballachino has always loved holiday lights, so this job is perfect for him.

"The holiday season for me is special. I remember jumping in the car as a kid with my family, going down to Nela Park, taking trips to Oglebay. It was just special," Ballachino said. "So this place while I’m looking around it’s magical to me."

There's no denying the holidays have begun at the fairgrounds With more than 26 different displays and themes, over 1.5 million lights and 1.6 miles of decorations to admire, Magic of Lights is as festive as it gets.

Halfway through the drive sits the Holiday Village display, which allows guests to park and take pictures in front of a large, lit tree and other displays before heading into an indoor facility where Santa is waiting to take pictures with families. Guests can purchase hot cocoa and snacks, and adults can warm up with some beverages of their own. The building also features skating and a bounce house.

Vicki Dadesky is grateful for the Magic of Lights attraction, which brought her and her family out to take them all in Thursday evening.

"It’s never too early to see Christmas lights and you’re playing Mariah Carey All I Want For Christmas, it’s very festive so absolutely," Dadesky said. "We’re ready, Christmas bring it on."

Her niece, Delaney Ferguson, agrees and has a message for anyone who disagrees.

"Mmm, I say where’s the holiday spirit?"

Magic of Lights is open daily from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. with advanced tickets on sale for $21 per vehicle until Dec. 10 and $26 after that. Tickets at the gate until Dec. 9 are $30 per vehicle on weekdays and $35 on weekends. After Dec. 9, gate tickets are $35 on weekdays and $40 on weekends.

To learn more, click here.

Watch live and local news any time:

Newsfeed

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.