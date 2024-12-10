Watch Now
Restaurants open on Christmas 2024 in Northeast Ohio

Denny's Restaurant
A Denny's restaurant is shown in Pennsylvania.
If you've seen "A Christmas Story" or "Santa Clause," you know that Christmas dinner might not go as planned.

Here is a list of restaurants open in Northeast Ohio on Christmas:

  • Denny's: various locations in Northeast Ohio.
  • King Wah in Rocky River.
  • Li Wah in Downtown Cleveland.
  • Ho Wah in Beachwood.
  • Hunan of Solon in Solon.
  • Boston Market: various locations in Northeast Ohio.
  • Dunkin' Donuts: various locations in Northeast Ohio.
  • Morton's The Steakhouse in Downtown Cleveland.
  • Romano's Macaroni Grill: various locations in Northeast Ohio.

If your restaurant is open on Christmas, email courtney.shaw@wews.com.

