Restaurants open on Christmas 2024 in Northeast Ohio

If you've seen "A Christmas Story" or "Santa Clause," you know that Christmas dinner might not go as planned.
Here is a list of restaurants open in Northeast Ohio on Christmas:
- Denny's: various locations in Northeast Ohio.
- King Wah in Rocky River.
- Li Wah in Downtown Cleveland.
- Ho Wah in Beachwood.
- Hunan of Solon in Solon.
- Boston Market: various locations in Northeast Ohio.
- Dunkin' Donuts: various locations in Northeast Ohio.
- Morton's The Steakhouse in Downtown Cleveland.
- Romano's Macaroni Grill: various locations in Northeast Ohio.
