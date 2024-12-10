Restaurants open on Christmas 2024 in Northeast Ohio

If you've seen "A Christmas Story" or "Santa Clause," you know that Christmas dinner might not go as planned.

Here is a list of restaurants open in Northeast Ohio on Christmas:



Denny's: various locations in Northeast Ohio.

King Wah in Rocky River.

Li Wah in Downtown Cleveland.

Ho Wah in Beachwood.

Hunan of Solon in Solon.

Boston Market: various locations in Northeast Ohio.

Dunkin' Donuts: various locations in Northeast Ohio.

Morton's The Steakhouse in Downtown Cleveland.

Romano's Macaroni Grill: various locations in Northeast Ohio.

If your restaurant is open on Christmas, email courtney.shaw@wews.com.