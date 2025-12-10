Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Nela Park lights display as we knew it is no more

A holiday tradition in East Cleveland looks a little different. The light show at NELA Park has shrunk in size.
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — A holiday tradition in East Cleveland looks different this year.

The annual Nela Park lights display is much smaller than in years past, limited to a single large tree and a few dozen accompanying pieces, lit without the usual fanfare.

A few years ago, GE Lighting was sold to Savant. Savant says it has donated pieces of the old display to groups such as the Western Reserve Historical Society and the MetroParks Zoo.

Last year, the lighting display marked its 100th anniversary:

