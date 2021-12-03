WATCH LIVE: GE Lighting celebrates holidays with 97th annual Nela Park Holiday Lighting ceremony

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the 97th year, GE Lighting is celebrating the holidays with its stunning display at Nela Park, with the Nela Park Holiday Lighting ceremony held on Friday.

GE Lighting President and CEO Bill Lacey will speak around 5:30 p.m. just before flipping the switch for the holiday lights. You can watch the ceremony live in the player below:

News 5 livestream event

A special guest will join Lacey to help flip the switch. The guest won an opportunity earlier this year by being the highest bidder at an auction benefiting the Greater Cleveland Food Bank's Harvest for Hunger.

This year's display features nearly one million LED lights and stretches along Noble Road for several blocks, including a replica of the National Christmas Tree and many other festive decorations.

The light display will remain illuminated 24/7 through Jan. 3.

