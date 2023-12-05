Your 2023 guide to the best holiday lights in Northeast Ohio
The holiday season has arrived and houses across Northeast Ohio are getting decked out for the occasion. Have pics of a great holiday light display? Send them to courtney.shaw@wews.com, and make sure to include the location!
3900 block of Granger Willows Drive in Medina.Photo by: Joseph Konyesni 8400 block of Acadia Drive in Strongsville.Photo by: Jessie Hein 1000 block of Yarmouth Drive in Grafton.Photo by: Ryan Szafran Peppermint Paradise in the 100 block of Lakehurst Drive in Eastlake.Photo by: Kimberly Fry 38000 block of Bell Road in WilloughbyPhoto by: Candice Lunar Photo by: WEWS