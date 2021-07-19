Norfolk police respond to mother's call for boy's birthday party with Nerf battle

NORFOLK, Va. — Four police officers in Norfolk, Virginia, surprised a boy by showing up at his birthday party Saturday for a Nerf battle.

According to a Facebook post from the boy's aunt, Cat Vaughan, not many people showed up to Tyler's Nerf war birthday party at Tarrallton Park.

His mother Lauren called the department, and four officers came out to play with the kids and take photos until another call came in.

"This is something these kids are going to remember forever," Vaughan said. "This simple 10 minutes of fun with our officers completely made their day."

"When officers arrived on the scene, the smiles and cheers were off the charts!" the Norfolk Police Department said in a Facebook post. "His parents told us he's still talking about the cool police officers that came to his party. Thank you to our officers for making this young man's day extra special!"

Happy birthday, Tyler!

This story was originally published by staff at WTKR.