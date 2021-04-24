Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Tony Hawk and Clarice Starling

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend isn't just one pet this week, it's actually a pair of parakeets named Tony Hawk and Clarice Starling that are adoptable as a pair.

The parakeets, which are both males, are bonded and will only be available to adopt together.

"Parakeets are very social birds and do best with a constant companion. While these two are a little flighty with people, they do make great pets that don’t require a lot of interaction like a dog or cat might," the APL said. "If you cannot commit to the physical activity needs of a dog, or the constant nudging for attention from an affectionate cat, watching a beautiful pair of parakeets chirp and flutter may be a great fit for you. Their songs are soothing and they certainly are mesmerizing to watch."

According to the APL, the two birds are not "hand-tamed," so you will need to work on socializing them by hand-feeding them through the cage until they get used to you.

The adoption fee for the two birds is $50. CLICK HERE to fill out the adoption survey.

