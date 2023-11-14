This pre-lit, flocked wreath from Macy’s is currently 75% off

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When decorating for the holidays, we often think of the fun yard inflatables or the traditional trees twinkling in our homes.

However, our front door often gets forgotten in the excitement of getting ready for the holidays. A wreath is the perfect decorative addition to welcome guests to your home for the holidays. After all, it is an extension of the Christmas tree waiting just inside the door.

This year, Macy’s has a deal on a simple, elegant 24-inch pre-lit decorated wreath ready to put up with little fuss. This Puleo wreath is a Macy’s Black Friday special currently priced at only $24.99, or 75% off the regular price of $102.

$24.99 (was $102) at Macy’s

This special deal is only valid through Nov. 25 or while supplies last. You don’t want to miss out on this opportunity to add a new piece to your annual holiday traditional decor, so get it in your cart as soon as possible.

MORE: 10 best Christmas window lights for holiday decorating

Measuring 24 inches in diameter, the wreath has 124 lightly flocked tips to look like a gentle dusting of snow has fallen. Tucked within greenery, you’ll find 50 clear incandescent lights as well as pine cones to add a natural touch.

The durable greens are suitable for hanging either indoors or outdoors.

If you’re looking for a wreath with a little more decoration, how about this24-inch Puleo Premium Decorated Wreath?

$25.99 (was $104) at Macy’s

Decked out with a giant Ho-Ho-Ho bow that Santa would love, this wreath has 35 clear incandescent lights and various holiday ornamental fruits, such as holly berries, tucked within its boughs.

No matter which wreath deal you snag during Macy’s Black Friday special event, you will surely add a little extra sparkle to your home this holiday season.

MORE: This 6.5-foot pre-lit Christmas Tree is just $27.50 today

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.