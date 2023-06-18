Man dies after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk

A man is dead after authorities said he went over the edge of the Skywalk into the Grand Canyon.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team, this happened last week.

Officials said a 33-year-old man went over the edge around 9 a.m. on June 5. The sheriff's office said two rope specialists responded to the scene as well as a Kingman DPS Ranger helicopter.

Authorities said the man was pronounced dead, taken to the command post, and transferred to the Hualapai Nation.

As of Sunday morning, no further details have been released.

This story was originally published by Jarah Wright at Scripps News Las Vegas.

