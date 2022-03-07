Day to day activities at Western Reserve Masonic Community

There is always something happening at Western Reserve Masonic Community. Jason French, President of Western Reserve Masonic Community, tells us all about the day to day activities that are available, including those that are designed for residents with physical limitations or some mental challenges.
Posted at 11:40 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 11:40:30-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.