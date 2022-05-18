Watch
MarketplaceSpotlight5

Actions

Destination Cleveland talks about Asian Festival, celebrating AAPI Heritage Month

Jen Brasdovich from Destination Cleveland stopped by the Spotlight 5 studios to discuss how Cleveland is celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, including the upcoming Cleveland Asian Festival, happening May 21-22 in AsianTown.
Posted at 1:38 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 13:59:45-04

Jen Brasdovich from Destination Cleveland stopped by the Spotlight 5 studios to discuss how Cleveland is celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, including the upcoming Cleveland Asian Festival, happening May 21-22 in AsianTown.

Learn more about the festival and other ways to celebrate Cleveland's AAPI culture here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?