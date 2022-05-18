Destination Cleveland talks about Asian Festival, celebrating AAPI Heritage Month
Jen Brasdovich from Destination Cleveland stopped by the Spotlight 5 studios to discuss how Cleveland is celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, including the upcoming Cleveland Asian Festival, happening May 21-22 in AsianTown.
Posted at 1:38 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 13:59:45-04
Learn more about the festival and other ways to celebrate Cleveland's AAPI culture here.
