Watch
MarketplaceSpotlight5

Actions

Exciting things are happening at Western Reserve Masonic Community in Medina

items.[0].videoTitle
There are exciting things happening in Medina. Jason French, President of Western Reserve Masonic Community, tells us all about the groundbreaking for their expansion project that will include additions and renovations to their Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living facilities as well as a 56 unit Independent Living apartment building.
Posted at 10:50 AM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 10:50:43-04

There are exciting things happening in Medina. Jason French, President of Western Reserve Masonic Community, tells us all about the groundbreaking for their expansion project that will include additions and renovations to their Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living facilities as well as a 56 unit Independent Living apartment building.

OhioMasonicHome.org/wrmc

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.