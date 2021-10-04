There are exciting things happening in Medina. Jason French, President of Western Reserve Masonic Community, tells us all about the groundbreaking for their expansion project that will include additions and renovations to their Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living facilities as well as a 56 unit Independent Living apartment building.
Exciting things are happening at Western Reserve Masonic Community in Medina
Posted at 10:50 AM, Oct 04, 2021
