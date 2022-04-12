The progress continues at the Western Reserve Masonic Community expansion project. Jason French, President of Western Reserve Masonic Community, updates us on the art rooms for long term care and rehab and the new apartment units.
Progress continues on Western Reserve Masonic Community expansion project
Posted at 12:56 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 12:56:28-04
