Messick named Cy Young and ROY Finalist, Smith Reliever of the Year Finalist

Two Guardians pitchers are finalists for Major League Baseball’s end of year honors.

After a stellar rookie campaign, Parker Messick is a finalist for two of the American League’s top honors. Unsurprisingly, one of those is for the American League Rookie of the Year award, where he finished in the top three along with - and -.

Messick was far from just one of the best rookie pitchers in baseball. In fact, he was one of the best pitchers period, earning him the distinction of being named an AL Cy Young Award Finalist along with Dylan Cease of the Toronto Blue Jays and Cam Schlittler of the New York Yankees. Messick finished the season with a 12-9 record with a 2.56 ERA and 193 strikeouts.

Starting pitching isn’t the only type of pitching Cleveland will be represented in, as reliever Cade Smith was named a finalist for the Mariano Rivera AL Reliever of the Year Award. Smith was tied for 1st for the most saves in all of baseball this season, racking up 41 saves while maintaining a 1.95 ERA with 107 strikeouts.

The AL Rookie of the Year award will be announced November 9th, while both the Cy Young and Reliever of the Year awards will be announced November 11th.