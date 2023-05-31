Michaels launches a free summer crafting camp for kids

Summer will be here before you know it. If you’re already dreading hearing “I’m bored” from your kids, you’ll want to check out Camp Creatology from Michaels stores.

Back for the 10th year in a row, Camp Creatology offers four weeks of hands-on projects that make sure your child is using their imagination and building skills even when they’re not in school.

The free classes are for ages 6 and up and will be held at all Michaels nationwide and online from June 19-July 14. You can participate in four ways: in person, live online, through on-demand video, or self-guided with an instruction booklet.

The instructor-led classes will be on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with no registration required. You can join in person from 10 a.m.-noon local time or participate live online at 3 p.m. ET on the same days. Or, if you prefer, you can watch the video on-demand whenever you want, and the instruction book is downloadable at the Camp Creatology website anytime.

Michaels

Each week has a theme. These are “One of a Kind,” “Wild One,” “Have Fun” and “Hello Summer.” Crafts include a beaded keychain, paper roll characters, a pop-up greeting card, a tissue-paper suncatcher and a mixed-mediaedia crafts that use multiple materials.

Michael’s says that no purchase is required, but if you want to make the projects, you’ll need to have your own materials on hand. Supply lists and product links are available for each theme; purchase everything separately and buy only what you need or buy full project kits in stores and online for $14.99.

The kits include everything you need to make three crafts each week. They come with all materials, instructions, an activity booklet and even extra materials to share with friends.

Michaels

Would your little one love making some crafts this summer?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.