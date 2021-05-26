President Biden makes up for COVID-canceled Cleveland event last year with economic speech at Tri-C

CLEVELAND — President Joe Biden will speak at Cuyahoga County Community College tomorrow, a visit that's a long time coming.

March 10, 2020 was the day when traditional campaigning ground to a halt in the 2020 race for the White House. Both Biden and Bernie Sanders were to have competing rallies in Cleveland one week ahead of the state’s primary. Within hours of the events, both were canceled as the state began the process of shutting down large gatherings in an effort to get ahead of the pandemic. Biden flew instead to Philadelphia as all in-person campaigning stopped. On Thursday, Biden will finally deliver not necessarily that speech, but a speech on the economy at Tri-C in Cleveland.

“He’s been wanting to get back since that event was canceled 14 months ago,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told News 5. “He’ll touch on that, but he’ll also talk about the fact that his economic plan is working, it’s helping put people back to work, it’s helping give people hope but also now is the time to invest more in our economy.”

Specifically, she said, the president's $1.7 trillion American Jobs plan.

“To do more for childcare, to do more for paid leave. To ensure that the kids who should be going to preschool in the coming years have access to that and also that we need to rebuild our roads, rail, bridges," she said.

On the latter infrastructure point, the president would like to forge ahead on a deal with Republican support, especially from Ohio's soon to be retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman, who told News 5 there should be a dialogue.

"I told the White House and the president that I believe in this case we can find common ground," Portman said. "This is one where there is no excuse for us not figuring out a good bi-partisan solution."

So then is there a message to Portman in the president coming to Ohio tomorrow?

"Well, we agree and we certainly welcome that openness by Senator Portman,” Psaki said. “Even though people feel like there's no bipartisanship happening, there is."

Where they disagree is in how to pay for it. The White House wants to raise taxes on the rich while Republicans feel it can be done in other ways.

“With regards to real infrastructure there are opportunities for 'payfors' including user fees and including the gas tax, which still generates billions of dollars,” Portman said. “And including public-private partnerships and ways to use the government leverage to infrastructure bank to be able to pay for these over time because these are long term capital expenditures.”

News 5 asked Psaki if they are non-starters, “for the president they really are,” she said.

Making the trip tomorrow a little more interesting is it will come as Republicans put forward their counter-proposal, which the president will likely react to in real time on this stop.