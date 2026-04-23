After a year of tracking grocery prices in Northeast Ohio, one lesson stands out

CLEVELAND — For the past year, News 5 Cleveland has tracked the prices of everyday grocery staples across Northeast Ohio, comparing costs at major stores week after week to help shoppers stretch their budgets.

After dozens of store visits and hundreds of price checks, one trend became clear: while some prices rose and fell dramatically, the biggest factor in what shoppers pay often came down to where they shop.

Few grocery items drew more attention than eggs.

In early 2025, some shoppers reported seeing prices near $10 a carton as bird flu disrupted supply chains and reduced production. When Price Tracker began in April, eggs were still averaging around $5 a dozen at many stores.

Since then, prices have fallen sharply. In recent checks, eggs were selling for around $1.50 a dozen at many of the stores tracked.

High egg prices also affected bakeries and restaurants that rely on large quantities.

While egg prices eased, beef prices continued climbing.

Ground beef prices rose about $2 per pound during the year, according to News 5 tracking. Other cuts of beef increased even more in some cases.

Industry experts pointed to a historically low U.S. cattle herd and ongoing production costs.

As beef prices climbed, more shoppers turned to chicken as a lower-cost protein option.

That shift in demand helped push chicken prices higher. Prices peaked near $7 per pound in August and remained near $6 in many weekly checks.

Not every category saw major changes.

Milk, bread and cereal were comparatively stable throughout much of the year. At some stores, including Giant Eagle, Heinen's and Dave's Market, gallon milk prices remained unchanged for months.

After one year of tracking grocery costs, the most affordable stores were often ALDI and Walmart, while higher-end stores generally remained the most expensive.

For consumers still feeling squeezed, the data suggests comparison shopping may be one of the best ways to save.

When prices remain unpredictable, experts say knowing where to buy can matter just as much as what you buy.

Weekly Price Tracker

Each week, we’ll visit Meijer, Giant Eagle, Aldi, Walmart, Heinen's, and Dave's Market to check prices on everyday essentials.

Those include: 2% milk, a loaf of wheat bread, chicken price per pound, ground beef tray or patty per pound (80% lean 20% fat), 12 dozen white eggs and toasted oats cereal.

If you're willing to shop around, you can snag even deeper discounts on meat, dairy, and pantry goods.

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We’re also giving you a chance to see how your favorite stores stack up week to week. We’ll compare how grocery prices change at each store each week.

Find a better deal? We want to hear from you! Submit your finds through the form below. If you beat our prices, we’ll feature them.

And if you’re a savvy shopper, always chasing the best deals, we may even join you on your next grocery run.