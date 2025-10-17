AI-powered tool helps donors find verified charities

CLEVELAND — Americans gave almost $400 million to charities in 2024, but about $96 million of that amount went to scammers, according to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.

The Better Business Bureau just launched a new tool to help you ensure your generosity isn't wasted.

AskGive is powered by artificial intelligence and provides donors with trusted information about charities and giving.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with Ezra Vazquez-D’Amico, director of Digital Partnerships and Strategy at BBB Wise Giving Alliance, about how AskGive works.

"You can ask it specific questions about causes you care about, you can ask if there are any charities working in the area that you live in," said Vazquez-D’Amico. "Each answer AskGive provides you has resources and links underneath so that you know the answer is trustworthy, but you can always verify it."

AskGive is a free service, and no registration is required to use it.