Black Friday: What to buy, what to skip

CLEVELAND — As Black Friday approaches, shoppers can make the most of holiday deals by planning ahead, avoiding common pitfalls, and focusing on categories that offer real value this year.

Major retailers are advertising deep discounts across electronics, home goods and services, but analysts warn that not every sale tag guarantees savings.

Technology continues to be one of the strongest categories for Black Friday. Popular items such as televisions, headphones, gaming consoles, tablets and smart-home devices are expected to see discounts ranging from moderate price cuts to significant markdowns. Kitchen appliances and small home gadgets, including air fryers, pressure cookers and vacuums, are also projected to offer substantial savings.

While some items are worth buying now, others tend to see deeper discounts later in the season. Winter apparel typically drops in price after the holidays, making January a better time to stock up if the items aren’t needed for gifting.

Furniture deals are expected to be limited this week, with larger markdowns more likely during President’s Day sales. Clothing, beauty products and footwear also tend to be more heavily discounted during Cyber Monday events, when retailers often offer sitewide promotions.

News 5’s Don’t Waste Your Money team says shoppers should be mindful of several common sales strategies:

Rebate restrictions: Some rebates require cutting out barcodes or packaging, which can be a problem if the item is a gift. Make sure you read the fine print before you buy to ensure you can actually use the rebate you buy. Otherwise, it might just be a waste of money.

Free-shipping minimums: Don’t be blindsided by free shipping and end up spending more than you would have originally. Stick to your budget!

Inflated original prices: Not all discounts are actually discounts. Price-tracking tools such as CamelCamelCamel can show historical pricing to verify whether a deal is legitimate. Make sure you’re not getting duped!

Shoppers can save significantly this Black Friday, but preparation is key.