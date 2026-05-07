This is the cheapest place to get groceries this week

CLEVELAND — News 5’s Price Tracker is growing after viewers asked for more Northeast Ohio grocery options to be included in the weekly comparison.

Over the past year, Price Tracker has followed the cost of staple grocery items, including milk, eggs, bread, chicken, beef and cereal, at major stores across the region.

As the project enters year two, News 5 asked viewers what they wanted to see next. Some asked for more products, including fresh fruit, fish and other everyday essentials. Many also asked for Marc’s to be added to the weekly grocery list.

Now, Marc’s is officially part of the Price Tracker lineup, joining Giant Eagle, Meijer, Dave’s Market, Walmart and Aldi.

“We have a very large customer base, and we know that they come here, they get a good value and that’s why they keep coming back,” Marc’s General Manager, Tifanie Baker, said.

Baker said shoppers looking for deals should watch for “Sensible Savings” signs or a small “S” on shelf tags, which can point to national brands marked down as much as 50%.

Each week, we’ll visit Meijer, Giant Eagle, Aldi, Walmart, Marc's, and Dave's Market to check prices on everyday essentials.

Those include: 2% milk, a loaf of wheat bread, chicken price per pound, ground beef tray or patty per pound (80% lean 20% fat), 1 dozen white eggs and toasted oats cereal.

If you're willing to shop around, you can snag even deeper discounts on meat, dairy, and pantry goods.

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We’re also giving you a chance to see how your favorite stores stack up week to week. We’ll compare how grocery prices change at each store each week.

And if you’re a savvy shopper, always chasing the best deals, we may even join you on your next grocery run.