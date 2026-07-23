Coffee prices are grinding consumers. When could relief arrive?

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio — Coffee drinkers are paying more for their morning cup, prompting some shoppers to cut back or skip the coffee shop altogether.

The price of coffee rose 72 cents per pound between June 26 and July 6, adding to increases consumers have already seen at grocery stores, coffee shops and gas stations.

For answers, News 5 visited Caruso Coffee, a Northeast Ohio company that produces private-label coffee for grocery stores, coffee shops, gas stations and other brands.

“You’re buying our coffee; you just don’t necessarily know it,” Dominic Caruso, co-owner of Caruso's Coffee, said.

He has spent his life in the industry and said geography plays a major role in the price consumers ultimately pay.

“So all your coffee is grown between the two tropics,” he said.

Tariffs have added pressure to the market, along with a 2025 drought in Brazil, the world’s largest coffee-producing country.

“They account for about 40% of the world's production, so when they have a bad crop it affects everyone,” he said.

But there is some good news brewing for coffee drinkers.

Brazil’s next coffee crop is expected to be a record harvest, which could help ease the global supply shortage that has pushed prices higher.

“It should take what's been a global deficit the last couple of years into a surplus,” Caruso said.

That does not mean prices will drop immediately. The crop currently being harvested must still make its way into the U.S. supply chain.

“This Brazil crop that is being picked and harvested right now will start coming to the U.S. in October,” he said.

Consumers could begin seeing more sales and promotions after that coffee arrives, although it may take additional time for lower wholesale prices to reach store shelves.

While waiting for prices to come down, shoppers can take several steps to spend less.

Consider trying smaller regional brands or grocery store labels. In some cases, those coffees may be sourced or produced by the same companies behind more expensive brands.

Buying bags of ground or whole-bean coffee can also cost less per cup than using single-serving pods.

When sales and promotions begin, consider stocking up on unopened bags. Coffee should be kept in a cool, dark and dry place to help preserve its quality.

Each week, we’ll visit Meijer, Giant Eagle, Aldi, Walmart, Marc's and Dave's Market to check prices on everyday essentials.

Those include 0.2% milk, a loaf of wheat bread, chicken price per pound, ground beef tray or patty per pound (80% lean, 20% fat), one dozen white eggs and toasted oats cereal.

If you're willing to shop around, you can snag even deeper discounts on meat, dairy, and pantry goods.

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Find a better deal? We want to hear from you! Submit your finds through the form below. If you beat our prices, we’ll feature them.

And if you’re a savvy shopper, always chasing the best deals, we may even join you on your next grocery run.