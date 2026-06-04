Consumer Warning: Watch out for scammers sending couriers to your door for cash

PARMA, Ohio — We know scammers will stop at nothing to get what they want, and I have a new warning from police about the lengths some are now going to in order to get your cash.

I learned about it after finishing an interview on a recent fraud case with Scott Traxler, the public information officer at the Parma Police Department.

Traxler told me scammers are now using unsuspecting Uber courier drivers to pick up cash payments from victims — essentially removing themselves from the money transfer part of the crime.

"Luckily, we've been alerted by family members, and we've been able to stop the Uber driver when they arrive, work with them, get any information they received from scammer, follow them back to the drop-off point and we've made successful arrests," said Traxler.

Traxler said the suspects taken into custody are part of a network of scammers that operate in the tri-state region — Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Police say there are several warning signs consumers need to watch for:



Requests to withdraw cash for "investigations"

Requests to mail money or hand it to a courier

Instructions to keep the transaction secret

Requests to verify funds by sending them elsewhere

Use of ride-share drivers to transport money

Residents can protect themselves by verifying any financial issues by calling their bank using the number on their card or by visiting the bank in person.

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