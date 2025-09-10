Convenience foods could be draining your grocery budget

CLEVELAND — Convenience might make dinner faster, but it could also be costing you a lot more at the checkout line.

Some shoppers say the trade-off is worth it.

“I hardly have time to do it myself, and by the time I get back to the house you know… it’s already tiring to do it myself,” Peace Ray, who says he likes to purchase pre-prepared ingredients, said.

But paying for pre-cut or pre-packaged items can quickly add up.

Don’t Waste Your Money: Tips for saving at the store



Skip pre-cut produce: Whole fruits and vegetables almost always cost less per pound.

Buy family- or party-size: Larger packages are often cheaper ounce for ounce.

Do the slicing yourself: Pre-sliced cheese and meat can add up fast.

Check unit pricing: Look at cost per ounce or pound, not just the sticker price.

Watch sales: Fresh items like onions or apples often drop in price by the pound.

Balance time vs. money: If you're busy, reserve convenience buys for true emergencies.

Each week, we’ll visit Meijer, Giant Eagle, Aldi, Walmart, Heinen's and Dave's Market, checking prices on everyday essentials.

Those include: 2% milk, a loaf of wheat bread, chicken price per pound, ground beef tray or patty per pound (80% lean 20% fat), 12 dozen white eggs, and toasted oats cereal.

If you're willing to shop around, you can snag even deeper discounts on meat, dairy, and pantry goods.

We’re also giving you a chance to see how your favorite stores stack up week to week. We’ll compare how grocery prices change at each store on a weekly basis.

Here's how prices compare across stores this week:

Meijer

Giant Eagle

Aldi

Walmart

Heinen’s

Dave's Market

From buy-one-get-one-free meat deals to cereal under $2, our Don’t Waste Your Money team will be keeping an eye on store shelves and sharing what we find.

Find a better deal? We want to hear from you! Submit your finds through the form below. If you beat our prices, we’ll feature them.

And if you’re a savvy shopper, always chasing the best deals, we may even join you on your next grocery run.