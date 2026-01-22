Couponing apps and stacking tricks help cut grocery prices

CLEVELAND — With food prices still climbing, every cost-cutting measure counts. Couponing — whether you clip them from newspapers or click them in apps — can help stretch your grocery budget.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke to Kimberly Palmer at NerdWallet about how technology is making couponing easier than ever.

"The key to using coupons is to use the apps. You want to download either the store app or an app that pulls in coupons from all different stores. That way it's easy to sort through and access," said Palmer.

Palmer shared couponing strategies to maximize your savings.

"The best way to make sure you're getting the most out of your coupons is to actually wait to plan your shopping list until you see what coupons are available," Palmer said.

Stacking coupons can double your discounts.

"In addition to using any manufacturer coupon, you also want to pull in the retailer specific coupon," Palmer said.

Beyond traditional coupons, cash back apps add extra value.

"Cash back apps like Ibotta, Rakuten, there's all kinds out there are helpful because you can stack those cash rewards against your existing coupons," Palmer said.

