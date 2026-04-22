After the storm comes the scam: Nearly 1 in 5 victims hit with identity theft

CLEVELAND — If dealing with storm damage wasn’t stressful enough, there’s another threat homeowners need to watch for: identity theft.

As your consumer reporter, I’ve warned about scammers chasing storms — and new data shows just how common it’s become.

An Allstate survey found 30% of people impacted by a natural disaster were targeted by scams after the storm.

Even more alarming: nearly one in five victims ended up experiencing identity theft.

Experts say it happens because people are vulnerable in the aftermath — overwhelmed, distracted, and trying to recover.

“They’re posing as contractors or charities or even insurance representatives,” said Allstate catastrophe team leader April Eaton. “They’re trying to access personal information during recovery efforts and catch people off guard.”

How to protect yourself before the next storm

Scammers often strike when you’re least expecting it — so preparation now can make all the difference later.

Start by securing important documents digitally, including Social Security cards, bank information, and insurance records.

Next, create a digital inventory of your home by taking photos or videos of your belongings.

It can help with claims — and keep you from oversharing sensitive details later.

After severe weather, monitor your financial accounts closely for any unusual activity.

A new layer of protection

Allstate says it’s now offering free identity theft protection to millions of eligible home, auto, and renters insurance customers — including many in Ohio.

The bottom line: storms don’t just bring damage — they can also bring scammers looking to cash in.

Knowing that ahead of time could save you from becoming their next target.