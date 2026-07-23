Before you click that cyclospora recall message, read this

CLEVELAND — One of the main things I hope you take away from my continuing coverage of scams on Good Morning Cleveland is that those creating these schemes get a lot of their ideas from what's making news.

For the last couple of weeks, the threat of contracting cyclospora has been in the headlines.

Experts warn scammers often exploit major health scares and food recalls, so consumers should be on alert.

I did some digging to try and uncover what to watch for, and it includes fake FDA or grocery store recall refund texts. They claim you purchased contaminated produce and are owed a refund.

Be on alert for fake class action settlement websites claiming people qualify for compensation.

Keep in mind scammers often capitalize on recalls by offering gift cards as "apologies."

News 5 spoke with Pamela Anson, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Greater Cleveland.

"All they want to do is try to get your personal information, and legitimate permit agencies that are doing that will have information on their website and allow you to verify," said Anson.

Also, when searching for information about cyclospora and its symptoms, consumers should watch out for ads pushing "parasite detox kits," miracle cleanses, and expensive supplements.

These well-established scam patterns have in the past prompted warnings from the Federal Trade Commission, the FBI and the FDA.

I checked with the Cuyahoga County Scam Squad, and so far, there have been no reports of any of these potential schemes surfacing.