Beware of back-to-school shopping scams

CLEVELAND — Back-to-school shopping season is here and many retailers are offering savings on notebooks, backpacks and clothing.

If you're shopping online, you may find deals too good to be true.

"These scammers are very smart and they will make the website look very similar," said Pam Anson, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Greater Cleveland.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with Anson about the signs to watch for.

Fake websites use logos similar to reputable companies, but they often have spelling and grammar errors. Fake sites also offer super low prices with fast shipping and free delivery.

If you're tempted to try a new website, check reviews and complaints before placing an order.

"So you need to read the fine print before you make a big purchase," said Anson. "Keep your receipts and it's always a great idea to buy on a credit card to offer you extra protection."

If you get ripped off by a fake website, report it to the BBB and the Federal Trade Commission.

You should also take steps to secure your personal and financial information.

