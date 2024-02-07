Big screen TV deals for the big game this weekend

Are you thinking of watching the big game this weekend on a new big-screen TV? You are in luck because stores have been running some of the best TV markdowns since Black Friday.

With hundreds of TV models going on sale, however, it can be challenging to figure out which one to spend your money on. We found Diane Utaski taking the plunge at Best Buy and buying a new 4KTV and wall mount just in time for the game.

"Everything looks better on these," she said. "But I didn't get the monster one."

But many people are buying the monster ones, according to Best Buy's Stephanie Roling.

She says 75- and 85-inch TVs are the hot sellers right now.

"This particular unit is 85 inches," she said, pointing to a giant Samsung.

Best Buy offers delivery — sometimes at no charge — because many of these TVs will no longer fit in the tailgate of your SUV, unlike a 65-inch set.

The sales are just in time for Sunday's game

You'll also find some great deals at many stores this week, Julie Ramhold consumer analyst forDeal News, said.

“There are some early TV deals that are pretty noteworthy,” she said. “Check Best Buy, Target and Walmart. If you have a warehouse club membership, look at Sam's Club, look at Costco, look at BJ's.”

Ramhold says shopping wholesale clubs can often give you a longer return policy, but you still want to do your research to be sure.

She says before you go to the store, “Start with your budget. Try to comparison shop online first. That'll help narrow down your options.”

She reminds you to be sure to consider your space.

“if you're going to be sitting up close, you probably don't want to go with a giant screen," she said. A 75-inch TV that is too close can make it feel like you are in the front row at the movie theater, looking up.

Ramhold also says you may not need all the high-tech options, which can drive the cost up.

"Some of them may be overkill," she said.

Best Buy's selection of new 8KTVs is very impressive, but she points out that most programming is still in 4K.

Finally, Ramhold recommends thinking about what you need. For example, if you’ll be watching from an angle, make sure the picture is still clear from the side.

“If you just get one that will fit your space and your budget, you should be good," she said,

And like Utaski, you'll be amazed at how good football and everything else looks.

That way you don’t waste your money.

