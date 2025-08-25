College students targeted by scholarship scams

CLEVELAND — The Better Business Bureau is warning college students about fake financial aid and scholarship offers.

"We have these fraudsters that are trying to impersonate government agencies or third parties trying to offer loans for students," said Pamela Anson, President and CEO of the BBB Serving Greater Cleveland.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with Anson about the reg flags to watch for.

"They'll try to offer you great rates or they'll say it's a free loan, but you just have to pay a small payment in order to receive some help for going back to school," said Anson.

The BBB recommends being cautious of unsolicited offers, requests for payment and vague or evasive answers from supposed aid providers.

If you suspect a scam, report it to the BBB and the Federal Trade Commission.