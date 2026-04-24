Costco's gas station pumped the brakes in Mayfield and drivers are running on frustration

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — For many Northeast Ohio drivers, a stop at the Costco Wholesale gas station in Mayfield is part of the weekly routine. But this week, some members of the Mayfield Road location arrived to find the pumps closed for renovations.

The closure, tied to upgrades that will add more pumps, has sparked frustration online and in person from customers who rely on the warehouse club for lower fuel prices.

Posts in local Mayfield community Facebook groups quickly filled with reactions. Some members said they were considering canceling memberships, while others questioned whether customers should receive discounts during the closure.

Amie Finch said she learned about the shutdown after trying to fill up her boyfriend’s car.

“We went to fill up my boyfriend’s car and we couldn’t get into the gas station. It was fully closed,” Finch said.

She said the savings on gas are one of the main reasons she keeps her Costco membership.

“Ever since we got our Costco membership, I’ve been sticking with them because it just saves me that much money in my pocket every week,” Finch said.

A comparison of nearby gas prices showed why some customers are frustrated. While gas at the Strongsville Costco location was listed at $3.49 per gallon, several stations along Mayfield Road were charging between $3.89 and $3.99 per gallon.

That can add up quickly for drivers filling larger tanks or making multiple trips each week.

“The timing? Really? I feel like they could have chose such better timing,” Finch said.

According to AAA, the average gas price was $4.05 nationwide and $3.91 in Ohio at the time of reporting.

News 5 contacted Costco and was told the Mayfield gas station is expected to reopen in mid-June at the earliest. A representative said weather delays could push that timeline back further.

Until then, drivers pulling in for a quick fill-up may need to make other plans.